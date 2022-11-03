I remain LP’s Southern Senatorial candidate in C’River – Asuquo





.says naira redesign has punctured, exposed political moneybag’s agenda

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River , Hon Daniel Asuquo has again reiterated that he remained the authentic candidate of the party seeking to occupy the seat at the National Assembly.

Hon Daniel Asuquo who currently represents Akampka/Biase Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, said any attempt by opposition to change his candidature through the back door would be resisted.

While commending the Central Bank’s policy on redesigning of the naira , he stressed that it has punctured the plans of “money bags” in politics who had concluded arrangements to buy votes from the masses.

Asuquo who made this known while briefing newsmen at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre , Calabar , Thursday, said that he believe in the masses because they are the real owners of the mandate and only the…





