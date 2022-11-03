



Nigerian College of Accountancy expresses commitment to partner Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria

The Nigerian College of Accountancy, Jos, has expressed its willingness to partner with Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) on areas of mutual cooperation for the benefit of the University.

The Director General of NCA, Dr. Friday Akpan gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the Management of the University on Tuesday, November 01st, 2022.

He said as a training arm of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) there was need for the University to collaborate with the college especially in the area of students certification and capacity building for the academics so as to sustain the brand name of the institution.

Dr. Akpan noted that when collaboration becomes operational, the University library would have the opportunity of having the latest reading materials and accountancy software for effective teaching and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper