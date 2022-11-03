Orji Kalu congratulates Amanda Azubuike, Nigerian-British born US Army General





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Amanda Azubuike, a Nigerian, British born woman who was promoted as a Brigadier-General in the United States, US, army.

Azubuike was promoted in the United States Army at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

Reports say that General James E. Rainey, the Commanding General of the United States Army Futures Command, while celebrating her promotion stated that Azubuike “makes everyone around her better.”

Azubuike who was born to Nigerian Parents in London, United Kingdom enlisted in the US military in 1994. She was an aviator for 11 years and later a public affairs and relations officer in the army.

She presently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command.

She had also served as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

A former Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper