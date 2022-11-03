Oyebanji presents N113.6bn 2023 budget to Ekiti Assembly





Gov. Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday presented 2023 Appropriation Bill with a total of N113.6 billion, to the state House of Assembly.

The proposed budget, christened,”Budget of Strong Beginning” comprised of recurrent expenditure of over N80.36 billion, which takes about 70 per cent, while the capital expenditure of over N34.06 billion takes 30 per cent of the total budget size.

Oyebanji made the presentation at Thursday’s plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Hakeem Jamiu, in Ado-Ekiti.

The Governor was admitted into the hallow chamber of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, following a motion by the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, APC, Ikole Constituency 1 and seconded by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, APC, Emure Constituency in pursuant to Section 121(1) of the 1999(as amended) of Nigeria.

While addressing the House, Oyebanji vowed to make live meaningful to the people of the state by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper