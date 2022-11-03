Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev Olumakaiye





Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate has commiserated with the family of the Archbishop of Lagos Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye over his death.

Tinubu in a condolence message by his media spokesperson, Mr Tunde Rahman on Wednesday in Lagos, also extended his condolences to the Christian community, friends and associates of the deceased.

Olumakaiye, the Lord Bishop and Missioner, Diocese of Lagos, 53, died during a brief illness.

He was the first Bishop of Osun North East in 2009 before being transferred to the Diocese of Lagos in 2018.

The former governor of Lagos state described the death of the Bishop as sad and unfortunate, and wished him eternal rest.

Tinubu while extoling the virtues of the deceased, also expressed sadness at the passing of the Bishop.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Most Rev. Dr Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

“I knew and interacted closely with him. A…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper