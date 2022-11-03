Tinubu’s candidacy: PDP chieftains disagree with Makinde





By Adeola Badru

Things have begun to fall apart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State, as leaders and stakeholders of the party disagreed with Governor Seyi Makinde on his stand against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party, saying the governor was only speaking for himself, but not for the generality of the party members, leaders and stakeholders.

Recall Governor Makinde, had on Saturday, during a live radio programme in the state, said himself and other aggrieved PDP governors would not work for the presidential candidate of the party for some reasons.

The governor, had on the radio programme, said a northerner cannot complete eight years tenure and also return power to the North for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to take over.

He also argued that the national chairman of the party cannot come from the North and the presidential candidate also emerge from the North.

But speaking yesterday, at an emergency meeting of the leaders of…





