UN chief urges govts, international community to protect journalists





UN Secretary-General António Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on governments and the international community to take necessary steps to protect journalists, to end a common culture of impunity and to enable journalists to do their essential work.

Guterres msde the appeal in his message on Wednesday to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution A/RES/68/163 at its 68th session in 2013, which proclaimed the November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

The secretary-general underscored the importance of a free press, which he said, is vital to a functioning democracy, exposing wrongdoing, navigating our complex world.

He said a free press is vital to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper