Foods: Ijaw tackles Humanitarian Affairs Minister’s comment, demands apology 





Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq

Describes remark as reckless, provocative

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Friday, faulted the statement attributed to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq that “Bayelsa State is not among 10 worst hit states affected by flood disaster, describing the remark as reckless and provocative.

Recall that Minister had said Bayelsa State, which is reeling under floods, was not among the 10 most hit states.

She also said Jigawa State, which recorded the highest number of deaths and number one of the states was most affected by the disaster.

But in a statement by the coordinator of IMG, Mr Joseph Evah, the ijaw demanded an apology from the Federal Government without delay over the Minister’s comment..

The statement reads: “If we were In a fair and just country, Bayelsa State should be number one among the 10 worst hit states because 99 percent of the state was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper