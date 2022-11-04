Health hazards: Lagos issues red alert over untreated sewage water culture





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has warned residents to desist from the culture of channeling untreated wastewater through the public drains due to obvious health risks to the environment and humans.

Assistant Director, Scientific and head of the wastewater education unit of the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, Mrs. Sesi Akoro-Bamigbade gave the warning while appearing on a radio station programme in Lagos.

She urged residents to stop the bad attitude forthwith, in their own interest and the environment.

Akoro-Bamigbade, while educating residents on the danger of mismanagement of wastewater and sustainable environment, stated that the public drains are meant for stormwater as against the unhealthy practice of channeling untreated wastewater which will have adverse impact on the environment and humans.

She explained that Lagos with a population of over 20 million people, currently generates an estimated 1.92 billion litres of untreated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper