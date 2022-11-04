Immigration Service dismisses 8 personnel, redeploys 100 at MMIA





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has dismissed eight of its personnel and sanctioned 18 others for various offences ranging from indiscipline to employment racketeering and other forms of corrupt practices.

In addition, about 100 of officers and men hitherto attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos have been redeployed pending the determination of allegations of bribery levelled against them by a traveller.

A statement signed by Kenneth Kure, a Chief Superintendent of Immigration on behalf of the Comptroller General, Isah Idris Jere said the decision was taken following the approval granted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), which noted that “the conducts of the personnel have remained grossly unbecoming and unacceptable as members of the Service.”

According to Kure, a total of 35 personnel had earlier been presented before both the Senior Disciplinary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper