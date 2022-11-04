Insecurity: NAF trains 7,000 regiments, Special Force





Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has trained 7,000 regiments and Special Forces to combat security challenges in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated this at the graduation ceremony of the 112 special Forces of Course 10/2022 on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the NAF has reiterated its commitment by boosting the strength of regiments and special operations forces personnel through “purposeful training and human capacity development”.

“The 7,000 so far trained are made up of 5,000 Regiments and 2,000 Special Operation Forces personnel, both at home and abroad,” Amao said.

He said that NAF had grown to be a formidable force with enhanced professionalism due to regular training, acquisition of new platforms and reactivation of grounded fleets.

Amao, represented by Air Vice Marshal Auwal Bello, Chief of training and Operations, NAF headquarters, said the Air Force had made concerted efforts to build its own internal capacity and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper