Just In: EFCC gets order to seize 40 properties linked to Ekweremadu





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

It is more trouble for the embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the permission to temporarily seize 40 properties that were allegedly traced to him.

Trial Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the interim forfeiture order, after he heard an ex-parte application that was brought before the court by the EFCC.

Attached to the ex-parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1242/2022, which was moved by a prosecutor at the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Buba, was an affidavit of that identified the properties as subject of an ongoing investigation.

The locations

EFCC told the court that the landed properties, 10 of which are situated at Enugu, three in the United States of America, USA, two in the United Kingdom, UK, one in Lagos, nine in Dubai, and 15 located in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper