My political structure in Kwara cannot be destroyed – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says his political structure in Kwara remains intact and cannot be successfully attacked and sunk.

The minister said this in his hometown Oro near Ilorin at the traditional marriage of his grand daughter, Dr Toyosi to an Engineer, Gbolahan Sambo.

Recall that the marriage which took place in the minister’s compound was attended by his political allies and supporters who thronged the venue in their hundreds.

Reacting to a question from newsmen on the presence of the political associates and supporters in their numbers at the ceremony, Mohammed said he had never lost touch with them.

“I am glad you noticed that I have here today the same people I have been working with in the last 20 years politically in Kwara.

“Though they tried to pluck me away from them, we interact regularly and we have almost become a family.

“I am not surprised even though I am delighted that they turned out…





