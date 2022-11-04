New Naira notes: Access Bank provides alternative channels for cash deposits





By Nkiruka Nnorom

In response to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement to redesign and issue new naira notes starting from December 15, 2022, Access Bank Plc, has urged its customers to make use of its alternative channels to deposit their existing naira notes in order to beat the rush pending the circulation of new ones.

Access Bank stated in a recent message sent to customers over the weekend via multiple channels on the need to deposit their existing naira notes, reassuring its customers that “there is no need to panic as we are closer to you than you think.” The message read: “With over 600 branches, more than 150,000 Access Bank CLOSA agents and deposit ATMs across our branches, and over 500 BETA agents that are present in over 180 major markets in Nigeria to receive cash from customers, we are just a doorstep away.

Our customers can deposit their existing Naira notes using any of these channels closest to them with ease.

“Our branches will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper