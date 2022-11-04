Nigeria committed to assisting displaced persons – Buhari





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said Nigeria is committed to assisting all displaced persons by providing durable and sustainable solutions for their rehabilitation, reintegration and resettlement back into society.

President Buhari stated this during the commemoration of the National Day for Internally Displaced Persons with the theme “The journey so far: The Future of Durable Solutions,” at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said the National IDP’s day was dedicated to celebrate people in the country who had been displaced by both man-made and natural disasters and commended their resilience.

He said the increasing incidence of forced displacement resulting from ethnic, religious, economic and boundary conflicts, natural and man-made disasters, and its attendant massive destruction to lives and property compelled the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper