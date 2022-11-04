Our problem is not religion, ethnicity – Obi insists





By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has said emphatically that the problem of this country is not religion or ethnicity as many erroneously believe but on the failure of leadership which his tenure as President if elected will correct.

Obi who was answering questions from his support groups across the country through a virtual meeting Thursday night said that Nigerians whether Muslim or Christian are facing the same problems.

“There is nowhere in Nigeria where a Muslim buys cheaper bread because he is a Muslim, ditto Christian. Our economic problems arising from poor leadership does not discriminate on basis of religion or tribe. There is no separate electricity for a Christian or Muslim, everyone is suffering the same thing.

We can’t continue repeating the same method we have been using that is not working

“ I have said it repeatedly, don’t vote for me because of where I come from. Vote for me because of what am…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper