PDP Women Leader in Zamfara defects to APC 





Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara, Hajiya Madina Shehu, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

Hajiya Shehu announced her defection in Gusau after a meeting with Gov. Bello Matawalle.

She said she left PDP due to lack of leadership style.

“I announce my defection to the APC together with women leaders of the PDP in the 14 local government areas of the state,’’ she said.

Responding, Matawalle described Shehu’s defection as a welcome development for the APC in the state.

“More defectors are coming to APC from PDP; very soon shall receive many PDP members including their leaders,’’ he said.

Also on Thursday, Matawalle hosted a popular political support group in the state, the “Matawalle/Shehi Amalgamated Mobilisation Group’’ (MASAMOG).

The governor announced a donation of 17 vehicles to the group.

“Two buses are for the leadership of the group while another bus is donated to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper