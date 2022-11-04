Strike: ASUU raises eyebrow over selective payment of medical lecturers’ salaries





…We have not been paid too – CONUA

By Adesina Wahab

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has accused the Federal Government of trying to break its ranks by selecting some medical lecturers for the payment of their withheld salaries, while other academic staff are left unattended to.

Specifically, the union said medical lecturers at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto have been paid seven months salaries, accusing the Minister of Labour and Employment , Dr Chris Ngige, of favouring his professional colleagues.

In a statement by the Chairperson, ASUU, UDUS, M. N Almustapha and the Secretary, S. A Sadiku, the union noted that such action would not augur well for the university system.

Also speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Thursday, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the minister to order.

“I am aware of what is going on. The minister just want to create more problem…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper