We’ll do everything to bring down food prices – Agric minister





Dr Muhammad Abubakar

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr Muhammad Abubakar has said that the federal government is working tirelessly to reduce the prices of food as the country goes into the dry season.

He said dray season farming begins in December, and as such, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will ensure continuous production in Nigeria.

Abubakar said this in Abuja on Thursday when he defended his ministry’s 2023 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture Colleges, Research Institutes, and Universities.

The minister affirmed that food security is everything else before other security because, without food, there will be issues.

He said the high prices of food, though a global phenomenon, the federal government will see to it that they come down as the country approaches dry season.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper