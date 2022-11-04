Wife of Head of NSCDC’s Special Intelligence Squad rescued





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The kidnapped wife of the Head, Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG-SIS), DCC Appollos Dandaura, Mrs Dandaura Victoria Apollos, who was abducted from her living room two days ago has been rescued.

She was rescued unhurt at about 9:20 pm on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa State after a successful joint operations by a combined tactical component comprising of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG- SIS), NSCDC Counter Terrorism Operatives (CTU) and NSCDC Special Female Squad (SFS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force.

Mrs Dandaura was kidnapped at her residence in Gidi-Gidi, around Cattle market, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Wednesday at about 7pm by unknown gunmen who stormed her residence, shot sporadically in the air before forcefully whisking her away at gun point.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper