Winner’s Curse: Will France be the latest victim in Qatar?





By Ayobami Okerinde

As the 2022 World Cup draws nearer in Qatar, national teams are preparing for what will be an unusual and unprecedented tournament. The 2022 World Cup has no doubt raised eyebrows over timing, as it will be the first World Cup to be held during or between an active football season as against the traditional June/July every four years.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the first edition of the Mundial to be held in the middle east and the 22nd edition in total since the inaugural edition in 1930. Major leagues across the world will go on break from 12 November 2022, which leaves players, coaches, and participating teams about one week to prepare for the competition.

One noticeable thing about the World Cup, especially in the last two editions is the trend of defending champions bowing out of the next edition in the group stage. The Winner’s Curse started in 2014 when Spain was ousted from the competition in the group stage. After winning its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper