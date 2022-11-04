‘Your husband is a groupie’ Drake calls out Serena Williams





Drake, Alexis and Serena

By Ada Osadebe

Canadian rapper, Aubrey Drake Graham best known as Drake has dragged retired tennis star, Serena William’s husband, Alexis Kerry Ohanian calling him a ‘groupie’ in his new song.

Recall that Williams and Drake were rumored to be dating.

Drake had been flirting with Serena on Twitter and attending frequently many of her well-known matches.

However, things seemed to die down between them in 2015, after Serena married her husband, Alexis, two years later.

According to HITC, the 36 years old recently released an album titled ‘Her Loss’ in collaboration with 21 Savage.

On one of the 16 tracks of the album, he mentions Serena and her husband.

The verse of the song says, “Sidebar Serena your husband is a groupie, he claims we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper