2023: Era of election rigging gone – INEC REC





Newly appointed INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Osun, Dr Mutiu Agboke, has declared that the eral of election rigging in the country has gone for good.

Agboke made this known on Saturday in Osogbo, the state capital, while addressing staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said manipulation of the election process, through any means, was no longer possible under the present arrangements, especially with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) into the system.

According to him, the new device had “technically murdered” all forms of election rigging in the country.

The new REC promised to uphold the tenets of the Commission by ensuring that people’s Votes counted in the 2023 general elections.

” My responsibility is to uphold the value of INEC, and the value of INEC is to ensure that the people’s vote count in the election that will be conducted.

” I want to assure the electorate in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper