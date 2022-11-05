Brighton beat Wolves 3-2, climb sixth on table





By Biodun Busari

Brighton & Hove Albion extended their fine form on Saturday following their 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash at the Molineux Stadium.

The win moved them to the sixth position on the table of the league after Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma and Pascal Gross were on the score sheet.

Brighton have 21 points as same as Chelsea they thrashed 4-1 last weekend having played 13 games.

Adam Lallana gave the visitors the lead in the 10th minute and Pascal Gross secured all three points for Brighton with his goal in the 83rd minute.

Wolves remain in 19th place in the relegation zone with 10 points so far with just two victories this season out of 14 games played.

Meanwhile, former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui was announced as Wolves’ new coach.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper