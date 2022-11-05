Electoral Violence: Stakeholders want effective implementation of Electoral Act￼





An electoral commission official checks voting material at a polling station set up in the Shagari Day Secondary School in Yola, in Nigeria’s Adamawa State, on February 22, 2019, on the eve of general elections after the original poll was postponed last week. – President Muhammadu Buhari vowed on the eve of troubled elections that Nigerians would be able to vote in security, despite a week-long postponement and violence in the north of the country. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

Some political stakeholders in the South East have reiterated that effective implementation of the Electoral Act would assist in check-mating electoral violence in the 2023 General elections in the country.

The stakeholders made the call while reacting to a survey on checkmating Electoral Violence ahead of the 2023 General Elections in the country.

Mr Nelson Nwafor, the Executive Director of Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) in Abia, said that electoral violence…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper