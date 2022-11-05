Ex-Twitter owner, Jack Dorsey launches new social media platform Bluesky social





Former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey

By Biodun Busari

The founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, Jack Dorsey has created a new social platform called ‘Bluesky.’

This is soming barely one week that the United States richest billionaire, Elon Musk acquired Twitter with a whopping $44 billion.

However, while Musk is busy resetting the microblogging website including the speculation to sack half of the workers, Dorsey has concluded plans to launch a new site with over 30,000 people signing up for Bluesky within two days of the announcement.

According to Insider, Dorsey announced the launching of Bluesky and revealed that the new app will offer “a new foundation for social networking which gives creators independence from platforms, developers the freedom to build, and users a choice in their experience.”

