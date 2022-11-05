Inferno: Lagos shuts Eko Bridge, diverts traffic for rehab work





Fire incident under Eko Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic from Ebute-Ero/Apongbon inwards Costain-Ijora-Olopa of the Eko Bridge from today, Saturday, November 5, 2022, to allow for emergency rehabilitation work.

The measure followed the fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, November,m 4, 2022, under Eko Bridge at the Ijora-Olopa section which damaged some parts of the bridge.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, highlighting the alternative routes, explained that the diversion will allow the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out a comprehensive integrity assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence for the safety of motorists.

“In line with this development, motorists are advised to navigate their destinations using Ebute Ero to Police Post through…





