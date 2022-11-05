Insecurity: Buhari not living up to expectations – Afenifere





…Restates call for State Police, proffers way out

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Saturday, expressed worry over the spike in terrorism, kidnapping and insecurity, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari administration has not lived up to the expectations.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, urged the Federal Government to change “its style and confront the challenges headlong.”

The Yoruba body, however, restated its call for state and community Policing noting that it will reduce insecurity to its barest minimum.

The statement reads: “Afenifere is concerned about the spike in insecurity resulting in multiple losses of lives and properties in the country and that is why Afenifere has called on the Federal Government to change its style and confront the challenges headlong.

“This call is against the background of the latest kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper