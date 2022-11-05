Katsina receives 370.5mt of grains from FG – NEMA





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Government on Saturday received 370.5 metric tones of grains among other relief materials from the federal government as part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of victims of floods and vulnerable people in the state.

While handing over the relief items to the state government, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Habib Ahmed Mustapha noted that the 370.5 metric tons of grains received by the state government represents its portion of the 12000 metric tons of grains released by the federal government for distribution to the 36 states of the federation including the federal capital territory.

According to Habib,

who was represented by NEMA’s Director of Finance and Account, Alhaji Sani Jiba, the Federal Government is unhappy with the condition of the victims and deems it necessary to intervene by distributing these relief materials to ameliorate their sufferings.

Jiba however cautioned the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper