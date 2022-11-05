Kidnap: Security operative rescue NSCDC senior officer’s wife





Mrs Victoria Dandaura, the kidnapped wife of the head of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’SSIS) Mr Appollos Dandaura, has been rescued by security operatives.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Director, Public Relations Office (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Odumosu said that the kidnap victim was rescued on Friday at about 9.20 p.m somewhere in Lafia Local Government Area of Nassarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Dandaura was kidnapped from her residence in Gidi-Gidi area of Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday at 7 p.m by unknown gunmen.

According to the PRO, “She was rescued unhurt after a successful joint operation by a combined tactical team comprising of men of NSCDC CG’SSIS, NSCDC Counter Terrorism Operatives (CTU) and NSCDC Special Female Squad (SFS).”

He added that the rescue operation was in collaboration with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper