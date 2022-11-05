Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara 





No fewer than 1,000 card-carrying women members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to the All progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by Mr Jamilu Iliyasu, Press Secretary to Gov. Bello Matawalle.

The decampees who announced their defection at the Government House, Gusau, on Friday night were received by Gov. Matawalle himself.

They were led into the government house by the former women leader of the state PDP, Hajiya Madina Shehu, who had earlier defected to the APC.

“Shehu defected to the APC and in less than 24 hours, she was immediately followed by more than 1,000 card-carrying women members of the PDP into the APC.

“Among those who defected to the APC were the State PDP youths leader of the women wing, women local Government campaign coordinators of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare.

“Others were members of the state working committee and state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper