My family was once ashamed of me as a dancer — Actor-turned-singer, Ify Black China





Relocating to China after several years of struggling to survive in Nigeria, Nollywood actor-turned-singer, James Ogbobe popularly known as Ify black China, says it was one of the best decisions he had made in his life.

Ify Black China, who is currently in the country to promote his debut single track, ‘DuoDuo “ which is due to be released on Saturday, December `12, started singing while he was in Nigeria.

According to him, he did his yet-to- be released traditional Igbo song containing about four tracks before he relocated to China, where he honed his music skills.

“After releasing the song, I had the opportunity to travel to China and I grabbed it. But it was as if my world was crumbling. I was working as well as schooling and it wasn’t easy for me to survive in China,” he added.

Ify Black china, however, described his brand of music as an infusion of English and Chinese language, stressing that his mission was to speak to the world through his…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper