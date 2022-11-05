Natasha raises alarm over threat to life





The Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi central Mrs. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has raised an alarm over threat to her life by some person in the Kogi state government.

Natasha who made this known on Arise TV yesterday morning said the accusation about her romancing a notorious terrorist is false.

She noted that the said terrorist has been working for Kogi State since he was released from Kuje prison.

“ I thank the people of Kogi central for their support toward my political career.

“My victory at the appeal court gave me what it means for a woman to be in politics and most especially with pregnancy.

“The news about me in relation to insecurity in Kogi State is shocking to me just like other Nigerians.

“I will appeal to Nigerians to disregard the news.

“I don’t know the said terrorist Safiu and I have never met him.

“Safiu has been in the Kogi government house since he was released from prison.

“I have no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper