Obi has capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges – Group￼





The Coalition for Better and Greater Nigeria (CBBN)a pressure group, says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) has the capacity to address most of the challenges facing Nigeria.

Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the coalition, stated this at a summit organised by the group on Saturday in Jos.

El-buba, also the President, EL-Buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI) said that Obi deserved massive support from Nigerians because of his previous records in office as Governor of Anambra State.

”Peter Obi has the capacity to solve most of the challenges facing this country today and he has demonstrated this by his analytical prowess to address our current challenges rather than blame them on past governments.

”Records have been able to show that he is someone with clean character, integrity and uncorruptible; he will not embezzle public funds for personal use.

”He will ensure fairness, equity and justice for all. His goverment will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper