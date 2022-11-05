Omo-Agege sponsoring pensioners protest against Okowa – Delta Govt





Omo-Agege

Delta Government on Friday accused Deputy President of the Senate and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of sponsoring local government pensioners protests against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the state government.

He said that despite the efforts of the state government in assisting the local governments to defray their outstanding pension liabilities, Omo-Agege and the APC were bent on sponsoring protests on the matter to score cheap political points.

Aniagwu disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba and urged the general public to be wary of the protesters as they were obviously playing the cards of their political sponsors.

He said that some of the retirees appreciate the effort of the state government in helping to clear the outstanding pension liabilities and remarked that a certain woman leader of the APC was being used to blackmail the governor and paint him in bad light.

According to him, we have it on good…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper