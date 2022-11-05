Police vow to unravel killers of Ogun ADC Chairman





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has promised to unravel killers of Ward 15 Chairman of African Democratic Congress, Isaga/Ilewo-Orile in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Muhammed Oke

The Ogun State command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this while confirming the death of Oke to newsmen in Abeokuta

Oke, who coordinated activities of vigilante and hunters group in the area, was killed around 8:30 in the morning on Thursday, after he got a distress call that some people were being kidnapped by gunmen.

It was further gathered that the slain warrior went after the kidnappers along side two of his men, but discovered that the information was fake.

According to the sources, his attempt to return failed as he was attacked by gunmen who had already laid ambush for him .

He was reportedly shot at while one of his men escaped with a gun wound and the other escaped unhurt.

The deceased was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper