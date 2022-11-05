Rural devt major component of my economic blueprint – A’Ibom PDP guber candidate





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has disclosed that rural development is a major component of his economic blueprint.

Eno who spoke weekend at Ibesikpo Asutan Local government Council during the occasion of official adoption of PDP candidates by a political group under the aegis of “5 over 5” initiative, reiterated that his blueprint titled: “ARISE agenda”, would pay great attention to the renovation reactivation and building of Primary Health Care centres in the 329 wards of the state.

He also disclosed his plan to institute a free Health Care delivery scheme for the elderly to complement the existing health policies put in place for the elderly people under the current administration.

He noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration has made huge investments in the health sector especially in secondary, and assured that the next administration would strengthen the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper