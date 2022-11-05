TSG trains police officers on use of CPR￼





By Dickson Omobola

Target Search Global Limited, TSG, partnering with the Lagos Police college, has organised a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, CPR, training for road traffic officers.

The training session in Lagos, was themed: ”Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Awareness Training Programme for Road Traffic Police Officers.”

Target Search Global Limited is a specialised training company with a proven track record in the provision of specialized security and medical training services.

The training was divided into two sessions; discussion and practical. In the practical class, the officers were taught to respond to an individual in need of CPR.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, TSG, Mr. Femi Aratokun, said it was aimed at educating security personnels and road Traffic officers on the need to be well-equipped on the use of CPR, should an emergency occur.

He said:”This is one of the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, projects of TSG, a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper