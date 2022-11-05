Wike’s 200,000 aides to cost Rivers N42bn; it’s executive rascality —APC





By Clifford Ndujihe, Egufe Yafugborhi & Davies Iheamnachor

THE Rivers State polity was charged, yesterday, as Governor Nyesom Wike, again doubled his newly engaged Special Assistants, SAs, on Political Unit Affairs, which is expected to cost the state N42,000,000,000.

Wike, inaugurating the new SAs Batch 2 from Rivers East Senatorial District at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, announced an increase from 100,000 to 200,000.

N42.127bn allowance

There were indications, yesterday, that the newly engaged 200,000 Units SAs are to receive a N30,000 monthly stipend while the wage for the 359 Constituency and Local Government Area Liaison Officers stays at N50,000.

This means that between now and May 29, 2023 when Wike’s tenure will lapse, Rivers will pay the appointees N42.127 billion.

The appointments elicited criticisms from the All Progressives Congress, APC, National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper