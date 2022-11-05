You must dream big to succeed, Gbajabiamila tells youths





…as LMI graduates 74 young Nigerians in leadership skills

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has advised the youths to take their destiny into their hands and dream big to succeed and impact their world.

The Speaker spoke at the graduation ceremony of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), an initiative founded by him to develop the next generation of legislators and ethical public sector leaders.

He said: “Distinguished fellows, you are graduating at a time of great uncertainty in the world. We are in a historical moment of great danger, and abounding opportunities brought on by technological advancements, accelerated globalisation, and the reformation of the global economic and political order. As I told you when you began this programme, it is clear to anybody that the old equilibrium is unsettled and the rules of the old order no longer apply.

“What is less clear is what happens next. Yet,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper