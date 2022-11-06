2023: Why Oborevwori is Delta’s best option – DCG





Oborevwori

The National Coordinator of Delta connect global (DCG), Pastor Vincent Odogbor has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship candidate in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis, remains the best candidate for Deltans.

He said Oborevwori’s wealth of experience in leadership, economy, security architecture, and social structure is an added advantage.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba, Odogbor commended Barrister Kingsley Esiso led Delta State PDP, for a well-thought-out and all-inclusive campaign council.

His words,”. Considering the devastating impact of the recent flood menace on thousands of households, there is a need to support a candidate with a pragmatic and responsive approach to governance. Hence, I am calling on Deltans to rally around, Oborevwori a leader with empathy, and genuine intention to serve and improve the standard of living as well as create the needed environment for a thriving business to blossom.

“Deltans…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper