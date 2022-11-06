8 die as cultists clash in Rivers





By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

POLICE in Rivers state have said five persons were killed and others wounded on Saturday night in the escalating supremacy battle between two cults; the Icelanders and Greenlanders.

However, a resident who said they witness the two-hour long gun battle, told Vanguard the bodies were eight.

Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officers, Rivers Command, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the clash happened at Abuja Housing Estate, near Immigrations Training School, Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Read Also:

Yoruba elders restates commitment to Tinubu’s ambition

Neymar, Danilo rescue PSG against stubborn Lorient

VIDEO: We can’t feed, 125-year-old bemoans decade-long Nigeria’s leadership failure

The Police spokesman said, “One Eze Noble ‘m’ of Ahoada reported that yesterday night there was cult clash between Iceland and Greenlanders rival cult at Abuja Housing Estate.

“His in-law, one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper