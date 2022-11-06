9 people injured in Philadelphia mass shooting





Nine people have been shot in a mass shooting that took place in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Two of the confirmed nine people, according to the police, are in critical condition.

Multiple shooters came out of a vehicle in the Kensington area of the Pennsylvania city and opened fire amounting to about 40 shots.

Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said this in a televised news briefing.

Stanford also confirmed that the wounded were in hospital with seven of them in stable condition.

He added that the target of the shooters remained unknown, assuring that police were investigating.

This latest incident follows a series of U.S. school shootings that have left dozens dead and wounded this year alone, adding to a long-drawn-out U.S. debate over gun control.

