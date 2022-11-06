Abuja residents raise concern over flamboyant weddings





A cross section of Abuja residents have raised concerns over couples who live in debt after their wedding ceremonies.

They made their observations in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to them, many couples go out of their comfort zone to borrow to have a lavish wedding which they end up paying throughout their life time.

Mr Abimbola Odunayo, a father of three in Utako, said a wedding is a ceremony where two people are united in marriage and not an avenue for guests to have fun.

Odunayo said he was not against fancy weddings, adding that couples that could afford it should go ahead with it.

“I won’t advise my son who will soon get married to spend all his money to have a flamboyant wedding, rather, he should have a small wedding and save for the future.

“I think those who borrow to have a big wedding just want to show off and feel like they belong,” he said.

Victoria Onifade, a Civil Servant, said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper