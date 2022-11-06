Amnesty programme survives as FG makes U-turn on winding down





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Davies Iheamnachor

The Federal Government has suspended its earlier plan to wind down the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, by the end of this year.

The development was said to be a result of concerted efforts by the new Interim Administrator of PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu ,retd, on assumption of office.

He had set out to recalibrate the programme into a more effective and efficient agency.

A statement by his media consultant, Donu Kogbara, expressed gratitude to federal government for listening when he said critical stakeholders across the region were strongly opposed to the winding down of PAP.

Ndiomu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving listening ears to the people of Niger Delta, adding that the decision demonstrates the sensitivity of the President Buhari-led administration to issues affecting Niger Delta people.

He said President Buhari is more interested in taking further proactive steps to re-engineer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper