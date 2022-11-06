Atiku’s, Ortom’s fight over Fulani  degenerates





…as backlash against PDP candidate in Benue grows

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There is no gainsaying that the blowback that greeted the statement by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Governor Samuel Ortom may have finally cast doubts on the possibility of Benue people supporting the ambition of the PDP candidate in 2023 given the growing anger in the state.

Alhaji, who holds the highest honorific chieftaincy title for non-Tiv indigenes, the Zege Mule U Tiv, meaning the covering of the Tiv people, obviously drew the ire of the Benue people when, during the presidential interactive session organized by the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna, was quoted as saying: “I am angry with Governor Ortom for profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists because I am a Fulani.”

That comment didn’t go down well with the people of Benue who, after close to six long years of mindless attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen militia…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper