Brain Drain: We are disturbed –  Governors





Make Case For BHCPF

*** Out of 3000 Medical Doctors who graduate annually in Nigeria, 1000 leave the country every year, Ehanire

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have expressed worry over the preponderance of medical doctors seeking greener pastures abroad to the detriment of their country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he paid a visit to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who noted that the Governors are disturbed over the mass exodus, urged the federal government to ramp up drive for the realization of the 25 per cent needed to ensure universal healthcare coverage for all Nigerians under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

In a statement yesterday from the NGF’s Media Unit, Tambuwal said that although the Governors are desirous of building a resilient healthcare platform committed to routine…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper