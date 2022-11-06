COP27: UN seeks collective effort against climate change





The 2022 Conference of Parties on Climate Change, popularly known as COP 27, has begun on Sunday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, with a call on everyone to work toward averting further climate crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 50,000 delegates have so far registered for the annual global climate summit.

The annual event, which is holding on the African continent for a second time, after the 2001 in Marrakech, Morrocco, will end on Nov. 18.

“Everybody, every single day, everywhere in the world, needs to do everything they possibly can to avert the climate crisis,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell.

Stiell said COP27 set out a new direction for a new era of implementation, where outcomes from the formal and informal process truly begin to come together to drive greater climate progress.

The UN Climate Change executive secretary urged governments to focus on three critical areas at COP27.

The first area, he…





