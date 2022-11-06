Expensive Darkness: Nigerians paid N258.9bn for electricity in seven months





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Despite epileptic power supply and frequent blackouts, electricity consumers in the country paid N258.91 billion for electricity in the first seven months of 2022, latest report from the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, NBET, has shown.

The report obtained by Vanguard showed that the amount was however, N194.4 billion short of the N453.31 billion invoiced for electricity supplied over the period.

The figure was also 24.91 percent short of the Minimum Remittance Order, MRO, set by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, for electricity distribution companies, DisCos.

Read Also:

VIDEO: We can’t feed, 125-year-old bemoans decade-long Nigeria’s leadership failure

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso for debate today

Tinubu not avoiding Monday Sit-at-Home – South East PCC

Monthly remittances

A close look at the monthly remittances by the DisCos showed that the 11 utilities remitted N38.87 billion in January, N40.08…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper