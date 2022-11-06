I’ll reinvent Nigeria security architecture – Kola Abiola





*Kola Abiola

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola has promised to reinvent Nigeria security architecture if elected president in 2023.

Kola Abiola made this promise while speaking at the Presidential Town Hall Meeting Series organized by Centre for Democractic Development (CDD) in collaboration with Arise TV in Abuja on Sunday.

He also vowed to improve on the welfare standard of the men of the Nigeria Armed Forces.

He said, “We nee to address the security architecture. The will is there, we need to ensure implementation and look at the welfare of our armed forces.

“If you meet a bandit leader and he says there’s no difference between you and us, what would you say?

“The trust has been eroded, the common man cannot feel the presence of a government, I’m coming with zeal to change this mindset,” he said.

Read also: I’ll address welfare of our armed forces – Kola Abiola

The PRP presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper